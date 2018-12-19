Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.38 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.01.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

