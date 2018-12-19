Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,331 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 857,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,035,000 after buying an additional 854,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $588,004.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,892.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,497,123. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,331 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/point72-hong-kong-ltd-sells-4331-shares-of-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.