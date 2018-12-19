Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Sothebys (BID)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sothebys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,339,000 after buying an additional 108,643 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Sothebys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 201,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sothebys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period.

Shares of Sothebys stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.96 per share, with a total value of $624,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BID has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sothebys Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

