Polar Capital Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (POLR)

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) declared a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

POLR opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

Several research firms have issued reports on POLR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 683 ($8.92).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

