President Energy (PPC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

LON PPC opened at GBX 9.47 ($0.12) on Tuesday. President Energy has a one year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

