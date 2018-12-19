President Energy (PPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

President Energy (LON: PPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

12/18/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

11/28/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

11/28/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/22/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

11/22/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/13/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

11/13/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/29/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

10/29/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/22/2018 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

10/22/2018 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of PPC stock remained flat at $GBX 9.35 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 546,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,114. President Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for President Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.