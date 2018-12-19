Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Progressive posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 581,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after acquiring an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $61.08 on Friday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

