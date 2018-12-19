Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 581,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,788,000 after acquiring an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of PGR opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

