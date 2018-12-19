Prospect Capital (PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSEC. National Securities restated a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 409,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 153,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,937,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

