Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) PT Set at $21.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) received a $21.00 price target from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 369.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $4.47 on Monday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -3.31.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.17% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 3,693.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 526.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

