Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 752.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

