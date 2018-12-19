Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 81,440 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,818 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSW. First Analysis raised their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/prudential-financial-inc-sells-81440-shares-of-advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw.html.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.