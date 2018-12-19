PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PTC worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $1,319,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 718,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,241,457.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,065. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

