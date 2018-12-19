PulteGroup (PHM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 7,739,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,169,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,356,000 after purchasing an additional 497,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,112,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,483 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

