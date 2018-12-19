PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,160.00 and $1,002.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008473 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020661 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00266743 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00016410 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 606,118,250 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

