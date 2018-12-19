Putnam Investments LLC Has $18.79 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,084 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

