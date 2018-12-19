Putnam Investments LLC Has $20.71 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

