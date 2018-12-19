Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/putnam-premier-income-trust-ppt-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-january-2nd.html.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.