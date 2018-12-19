Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Thursday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $26,265.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $275,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $254,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,405 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

