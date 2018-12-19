Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Good Times Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.64 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale small box' restaurant concept.

