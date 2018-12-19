Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Decreased by Analyst

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Leerink Swann reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 14th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 24,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $250,126.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $380,972. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,851,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 153,769 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 921,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.