Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Boosted by Imperial Capital

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 14th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of DAL opened at $52.95 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $211,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,907,000 after buying an additional 499,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.