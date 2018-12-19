Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

