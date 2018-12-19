Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $98.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,607,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,377,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,258,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,245,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,897,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,905,000 after buying an additional 72,733 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

