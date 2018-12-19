Qorvo (QRVO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.46.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,322,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $30,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,221.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $110,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $159,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

