QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 74.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

