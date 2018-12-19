Quantum (QAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Quantum has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum was first traded on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

