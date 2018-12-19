R C M Technologies (RCMT) and Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Critical Comparison

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for R C M Technologies and Staffing 360 Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares R C M Technologies and Staffing 360 Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.24 $2.01 million N/A N/A Staffing 360 Solutions $192.65 million 0.04 -$18.49 million N/A N/A

R C M Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39% Staffing 360 Solutions -5.04% N/A -12.51%

Summary

R C M Technologies beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.