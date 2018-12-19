Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $93,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 128,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

