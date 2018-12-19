Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 591.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $66,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2,971.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 333.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

COTY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 2,308,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,404.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,176,484.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

