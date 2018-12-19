Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 576,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 97,989 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-lowers-position-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.