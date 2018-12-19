Range Resources (RRC) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.25. Range Resources shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 387799 shares.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 265.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 47.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

