Reading International (RDI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reading International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reading International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of RDI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Reading International has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Reading International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reading International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Reading International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

