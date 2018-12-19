Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,293,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,240 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 810,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,477,000.

In other Realogy news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer bought 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,455 shares in the company, valued at $837,767.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

RLGY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

