Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,650 ($99.96) target price (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,060 ($92.25).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,092 ($79.60) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

