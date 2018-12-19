Red Hat (RHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) released its earnings results on Monday. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Red Hat had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Hat stock opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

Get Red Hat alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Red Hat from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. OTR Global downgraded Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/red-hat-rht-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.