Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $317,000 in PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stock

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,884 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 408.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,026,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 824,871 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,325,000 after purchasing an additional 755,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 488,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/redhawk-wealth-advisors-inc-invests-317000-in-pbf-energy-inc-pbf-stock.html.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.