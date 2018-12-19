Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $374,000 in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stock

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 127.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $182.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.76 and a twelve month high of $230.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.82.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

