Redwood Trust (RWT) & Stag Industrial (STAG) Head to Head Review

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Stag Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 35.10% 12.82% 2.10% Stag Industrial 14.96% 3.74% 1.81%

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Redwood Trust pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stag Industrial pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Stag Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $338.00 million 3.73 $140.40 million $1.39 10.94 Stag Industrial $301.09 million 9.27 $31.25 million $1.69 15.17

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Redwood Trust and Stag Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stag Industrial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Stag Industrial has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Stag Industrial.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Stag Industrial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its assets and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

