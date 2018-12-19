Regenxbio (RGNX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.53. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. Analysts predict that Regenxbio will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,791,502.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,134.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Danos sold 20,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $1,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,944 shares of company stock worth $27,778,892. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,234,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Regenxbio by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.