Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 8,790,118 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 3,145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790,118 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 42.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $314,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after acquiring an additional 90,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after acquiring an additional 97,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,842. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

