Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 57.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 147 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. FIG Partners upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

RBNC stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

