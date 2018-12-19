Remy Cointreau (REMYF) Lifted to “Mkt Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) from an underperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Remy Cointreau stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Remy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

