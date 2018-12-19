Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 424,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Mongodb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mongodb by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,668,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $56,344,131.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,304 shares of company stock worth $66,793,634 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of MDB opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.64. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

