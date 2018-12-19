Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.31. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

