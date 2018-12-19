Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641,685 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 129.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 742,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 259,991 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/renaissance-technologies-llc-lowers-stake-in-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf.html.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.