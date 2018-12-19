Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.77% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,991,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3,646.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1,695.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 478,220 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,832,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,281 shares during the period.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

AMAG stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.86. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia.

