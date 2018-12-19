REPO Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $81.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.02383904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00147838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00181723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026862 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026881 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

