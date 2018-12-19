Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys New Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in BankUnited by 1,225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of BKU opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 46.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

