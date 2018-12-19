Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys Shares of 30,000 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $8,774,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,140,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 741,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

